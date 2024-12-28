Damage assessment underway in Ba

[Source: Ba Town Council/Facebook]

Ba Town Council is currently conducting the preliminary damage assessments following the recent adverse weather and flooding.

This has been confirmed by Ba Town council Special Administrator Moshim Khan this afternoon.

Khan says that at this point they will not be able to share the outcomes of the damage assessment as some areas are yet to be inspected.

The SA says the cleanup efforts are likely to be completed by tomorrow afternoon.

He adds that certain services in Ba will only be available depending on the weather forecasts in the coming days.

Khan adds that they have been advising business houses to take the necessary precautions and to prioritize safety at all times.

“We acknowledge the support from the National Fire Authority who have been able to assist us in the cleanup efforts”.

The Ba town council Special Administrator had confirmed earlier that after the movement restriction was officially lifted residents and business owners began the cleanup operation.

The Ba town council is also advising its resident to be prepared as more rain is expected in the coming days.