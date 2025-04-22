Dairy farming gets a boost

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture has introduced a targeted training program in Nukuloa, Lutu and Wainibuka to help dairy farmers enhance production and ensure high milk quality.

In collaboration with the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited, the program provided hands-on demonstrations and updated husbandry practices to boost farm efficiency.

Livestock Agriculture Officer Iliana Tuivuna outlined the importance of ongoing farmer education to maintain high standards in production.

She explained that the program equips farmers with the skills needed to improve efficiency and ensure sustainable practices.

Additionally, the Fiji Development Bank contributed to the training by offering financial support options to help farmers expand their businesses sustainably.

Farmer Mitieli Tikoduadua from Nukuloa expressed his appreciation for the training, noting it introduced valuable new techniques for improving milk quality and animal care.

Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to develop a more resilient dairy sector, ensuring the growth of the industry and national food security.

