Cyber Crime Unit probes Tabuya’s video leak

Lynda Tabuya

A complaint has been lodged at the Totogo Police Station in Suva regarding the circulation of an explicit video involving Lynda Tabuya.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu has confirmed this to FBC News.

He said the case was being handled by the Cyber Crime Unit and was under investigation.

The widely shared video on various platforms prompted Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to dismiss Tabuya from her role as Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection.

Rabuka stated that this decision while difficult was made in the best interest of the people.

Despite her removal from Cabinet, Tabuya retains her position as a Member of Parliament.

However, calls for her resignation from Parliament have surfaced with critics citing the incident as damaging to public confidence.

The People’s Alliance Party, of which Tabuya is a member has confirmed that she will face its Legal and Disciplinary Committee.

The outcome of this internal party process may determine her political future.

Tabuya, in a public statement, acknowledged the circulation of the video and its impact.

While she has not commented on her future in Parliament, the controversy has added pressure to her political career.

As investigations continue, the incident also raises broader questions about privacy, cyber security and the responsibilities of public figures.