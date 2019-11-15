40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ

The number of new coronavirus cases in New Zealand has risen by 40.

Fronting media today, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, All of Government Controller John Ombler, Secretary for Education Iona Holsted and Deputy Chief Executive MBIE Paul

Stocks updated New Zealand’s number of cases and response to Covid-19.

It means 155 people in New Zealand have, or had, the virus.

Four of these cases are being treated as community transmission – three in Auckland and one in Wairarapa.

Dr Bloomfield said there are also three new probable cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The news comes a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised New Zealand’s Covid-19 coronavirus alert level to level three.

Dr Bloomfield said also 12 people with confirmed cases in New Zealand have recovered.

[Source: TVNZ]