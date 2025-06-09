Man sentenced for attempted murder of mistress

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years’ and four months in prison the attempted murder of his 24-year-old mistress.

The incident occurred in 2022 in Labasa.

The court heard that after driving to a secluded location, the man attacked the woman with a knife, inflicting serious injuries.

The victim survived the assault by pretending to be dead.

In his sentencing, the Labasa High Court Judge took into account the victim’s impact statement, noting the significant emotional and physical trauma she has endured.

The victim’s injuries have left her with limited mobility in her wrist, impacting her ability to work and perform daily tasks.

She has also suffered from depression and social withdrawal since the attack.

