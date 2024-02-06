Man acquitted of charges in fatal Saweni accident

The Lautoka Magistrates Court has acquitted Manish Naicker of two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, following an accident along the Queens Highway in Saweni.

The incident, which occurred on July 4th, 2023, resulted in the tragic death of Mul Chand.

Throughout the trial, the Prosecution presented its case, calling upon four witnesses and questioning Naicker himself who was represented by Iqbal Khan.

However, Naicker opted to remain silent during the proceedings.

In delivering the verdict, the Magistrate emphasized that the Prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence linking Naicker’s car to the collision that led to Mul Chand’s demise.

The Magistrate further stated that the Prosecution did not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt for the two counts against Naicker.

It was also highlighted that Naicker’s decision to remain silent during the trial does not indicate guilt.

However, the Magistrate emphasized that the burden and standard of proof lie solely with the Prosecution, and the accused’s silence cannot be misconstrued as an admission of guilt.