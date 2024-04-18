Couple arrested in Nabua methamphetamine raid

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A couple have been arrested who were allegedly distributing and selling methamphetamine in Nabua.

The arrest was made possible through the joint operation between Fiji Police and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit.

Acting on a tip, officers from the Dog Unit, Southern Division Task Force, K-9 Unit, Crime Scene Investigations, and Southern Division Narcotics executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations Livai Driu says the first suspect, a 30-year-old woman, allegedly obstructed officers during the raid.

ACP Driu says a team secured the back of the house when the second suspect, a 37-year-old man, fled towards the main road and allegedly discarded a bag in a creek.

He says officers retrieved the bag and apprehended the suspect.

ACP Driu says K-9 unit dog “Tiny” was deployed inside the residence, leading to the discovery of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

The discarded bag also contained similar substances.

Both suspects are currently detained at the Nabua Police Station.