Corporal Sukanaivalu’s remains to be returned next year

Corporal Sefanaia Sukanaivalu [Source: CWGC]

Cabinet has endorsed the establishment of an Inter-Agency Committee led by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to oversee the repatriation process for the late Corporal Sefanaia Sukanaivalu VC from Papua New Guinea to Fiji in June 2025.

Corporal Sukanaivalu is Fiji’s lone Victoria Cross recipient, the highest and most prestigious decoration for valour in the British Armed Forces.

The late Corporal Sukanaivalu hailed from Yacata Village, Cakaudrove, and is buried along with 32 other Fijian soldiers at the Bitapaka War Cemetery in the province of East New Britain, Papua New Guinea.

The repatriation of his remains is expected to be a national event.