Convicted murderers jailed for life

Convicted murderers Edward Nand and Salimoni Lagicere

Convicted murderers Edward Nand and Salimoni Lagicere have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The duo killed Narend Chand in February 2023.

Chand came to Fiji to meet a woman, not knowing that all the while the person he had been communicating with was Nand, who had been pretending to be a woman.

Article continues after advertisement

Nand’s de facto partner testified in court and revealed the events that happened on the day the murder was committed.

Nand and his de-facto partner had picked Lagicere and later picked Chand, and on their way towards Ra, the duo assaulted Chand before throwing him off a bridge near Korovou Town.

Meanwhile, Nand is facing another charge of murder, where it is alleged he killed one Afroz Khan.

The alleged incident happened in December last year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.