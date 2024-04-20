Consultants appointed to review minimum wage

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government has appointed four consultants to carry out the reviewe of the national minimum wage and the 10 sectoral wages.

They are team leader Professor Anand Chand and the other consultants are Dr. Janesh Sami, Dr. Jone Lako and Dr. Maureen Fatiaki Karan

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says they will be engaged for the duration of seven weeks.

He says the study complies with international labor norms and best practices and is a major step toward guaranteeing fair and equitable remuneration methods.

Singh says the consultants will be working closely with relevant stakeholders including government, employers and workers’ representatives to gather data necessary for a thorough assessment of current wage structures.