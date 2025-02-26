COI emails PM and the President

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

The Commission of Inquiry has once again emailed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu regarding the recent actions of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason revealed that Malimali had emailed the inquiry yesterday, questioning how terminated Manager of Investigations Kuliniasi Saumi had access to documents.

Mason stated that they were unhappy with Malimali’s actions and had written to Rabuka and Ratu Naiqama earlier today, outlining their grievances and discussing legal options, though details were not disclosed to the media.

She confirmed that Saumi returned to testify today, presenting relevant evidence before the inquiry.

“And this then highlights why her, going on leave was just not sufficient. If she had been suspended she could not have done that, but she got back to us yesterday complaining about Mr Saumi having access to the documents.”

During the proceedings, Malimali terminated Saumi, a key witness.

Following his termination, the COI has been calling for Malimali’s suspension.

Although she has taken leave, the COI believes she should have been suspended instead.

