Climate resilience a priority for Fisheries and Forestry

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Enhancing climate resilience will remain a top priority for the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.

Minister Alitia Bainivalu says the ministry’s goal is to ensure greater accountability and long-term sustainability of our resources.

Bainivalu says the ministry’s efforts to increase protected forest areas will see forest reserves expand from 17 to 19, securing 17 percent of our landmass for conservation.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will continue efforts to protect forests, oceans, and marine ecosystems to safeguard food security, biodiversity, and climate adaptation for future generations.”

Bainivalu says they will also restore 50,000 acres of mangrove ecosystems, protecting coastal communities and enhancing biodiversity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.