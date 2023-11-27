Climate action progress underway

The Initiative for Climate Action Transparency Phase Two project is currently in progress, primarily focusing on the national greenhouse gas and inventory management system.

Speaking in parliament last week Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted the agreement mandates participating countries to consistently report on their commitments and the progress of national climate actions.

Rabuka underscores the project offers tailored support and practical tools and methodologies.

“We are aware of the various sectors that can contribute to these greenhouse gases, including agriculture and beef and dairy farming, as well as rice. Inventories are used to establish a baseline for tracking emission trends, develop climate change mitigation strategies and policies, and assess national progress. Inventories are used to establish a baseline for tracking emission trends, develop climate change mitigation strategies and policies, and assess national progress.”

Rabuka also says the ongoing project is being executed in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Project Services and is valued at over $200,000.