Church condemns violence against children

Reverend Simione Tugi

Fiji Council of Churches General Secretary, Reverend Simione Tugi, has issued a strong condemnation against all forms of violence against women and children.

Reverend Tugi describes such conduct as a violation of discipline principles and blatant abuse.

He stressed the importance of administering discipline with care, compassion, and love.

“When you do discipline, there is always an underlined thing called love. It should be done by love, and what we have seen is so sad, and the law should take over this case.”

Reverend Tugi emphasizes the significance of sustaining ideals of love, compassion, and respect in all facets of human contact.

The Church’s comment comes following the recent reports of violence against women and girls.