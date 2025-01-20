Call for more funds to tackle drainage woes

The Ministry for Waterways has called for increased government funding to address growing drainage and dredging challenges.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu says current budget allocations are insufficient to tackle the mounting issues, with only $250,000 allocated in the previous budget for unclogging waterways.

Rayalu states that these limited resources hinder the Drainage Board’s capacity to carry out critical dredging and maintenance programs, leaving the country vulnerable to flooding, especially during heavy rains.

The Agriculture Minister acknowledged that the re-established Drainage Board faces a significant backlog of tasks, ranging from routine maintenance to implementing long-term flood prevention strategies.

“Most of the drains have been neglected, but we cannot keep up with the blaming game of who was supposed to do what and when. But we have a task to perform, and that is to start clearing the main drains once again.”

Rayalu states that without adequate funding, these essential programs risk falling short, putting communities at greater risk.

“It has become like a sore thumb. It is a major problem for our waterways. Most of the clogs that are happening are due to the garbage that blocks the waterways.”

Rayalu says securing additional resources will be critical in addressing these challenges, ensuring the Drainage Board can fulfill its mandate to protect lives, infrastructure, and the environment from the devastating impacts of flooding.