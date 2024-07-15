CAFF offers short courses to address community needs

College of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry’s dean, Dr. Kaliova Ravuiwasa, says the school will be offering more short courses.

Dr. Ravuiwasa says this is a part of a larger project aimed at addressing the present requirements to meet the needs of local communities.

“We have identified other gaps that the communities need right now and we have developed short courses in consultations with our stakeholders as well. Food security, food security is one. Agriculture is a very important component of the Pacific Islanders, our Pacific farms.”

Dr. Ravuiwasa highlights the critical role of agriculture in ensuring food security, particularly in the face of climate change.

The new courses aim to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to address the challenges posed by climate change and ensure sustainable agricultural practices in the Pacific region.