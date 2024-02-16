Cabinet approves GCC Regulations 2024

The cabinet has approved the iTaukei Affairs (Great Council of Chiefs) Regulations 2024.

The regulations aim to ensure that the objectives of Bose Levu Vakaturaga are met after its re-establishment by Parliament through the iTaukei Affairs Amendment Act No. 25 of 2023 on November 28, 2023.

The Regulations elaborate on the functions of the Council and facilitate the appointment of members nominated by Bose Vanua in each Province.

The nominees shall be Turaga iTaukei, Marama iTaukei, or Liuliu ni Yavusa, who have been traditionally installed and recorded as such in the Register of iTaukei Land administered by the iTaukei Lands Commission.

Each province and Rotuma Island Council will appoint three members to the Council.

The Bose Vanua will also be encouraged to nominate women for the GCC membership.

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga will be responsible for appointing a Chairperson from its members who will hold office for three years and will be eligible for re-election.

The Regulations provide that the Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs will be the Secretary of the Council.

The Council is scheduled to meet on the 28th and 29th of this month.