Bua demands tighter port security and no bail for drug offenders

[File Photo]

There are growing calls for stricter security measures and proper monitoring systems at Nabouwalu Port in Bua to prevent the possible movement of illegal drugs in and out of Vanua Levu.

The concern was strongly raised during consultations on the proposed Counter Narcotics Bill at Naulumatua House, where community members highlighted the vulnerability of rural ports.

Participants stressed that ports such as Nabouwalu must not be overlooked in national security planning, warning they could easily become entry and exit points for drug trafficking if surveillance and enforcement remain weak.

Frequent traveller Mereoni Marama says the lack of visible security presence at the port is alarming.

“There is no police presence or police dog. I am a frequent traveler, so when we come into the boat there is no search and no visibility. I do not see any monitoring of what we are talking about.”

Meanwhile, Mata ni Tikina of Vuya, Steven Namua, is calling for the establishment of a dedicated drug court to independently handle cases involving trafficking and other drug related offences.

Namua says stricter enforcement is necessary. He believes individuals charged with serious drug offences should not be granted bail, as this may increase the risk of reoffending while cases are still before the courts.

He adds that those charged should remain in custody until their matters are fully determined.

Consultations on the proposed Counter Narcotics Bill continue in Labasa today.

