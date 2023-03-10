BSP and Australian business volunteers partner to empower MSME

[Source: Supplied]

BSP Financial Group Limited has joined forces with Australian business volunteers to launch a business development program in Fiji that aims to unlock the potential of Micro and Small to Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with a particular focus on women-led businesses.

BSP is the primary funding partner for the initiative, with support from associate funders such as the British High Commission.

Following a successful pilot phase in Papua New Guinea, BSP is rolling out the program in Fiji in partnership with ABV, a not-for-profit international development organization.

The program is specifically designed for local businesses and will offer training and mentoring over six months, providing access to ABV’s international development specialist staff and their network of over 300 Skilled Business Professionals.

BSP Country Head, Haroon Ali, emphasized the program’s alignment with the MSME Pillar under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2022-2030, stating that the partnership enables the delivery of impactful sustainable outcomes through a training and mentoring program.

This is specially designed for Fiji businesses that will build capacity and further support the national agenda for MSME development.

ABV CEO Liz Mackinlay applauded BSP’s decision to support local MSMEs and reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing partnership.