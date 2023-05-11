BPO aims to thrive through upskilling initiatives

The New Zealand Trade and Enterprise's Trade Commissioner, David Dewar

The New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s Trade Commissioner, David Dewar, underscored the significance of enhancing the skills and capabilities of professionals in the business process outsourcing sector to ensure its long-term success.

Dewar highlighted this today at the culmination of a pilot training program designed to upskill a group of workers in the outsourcing industry.

Emphasizing the need for BPO organizations in Fiji to expand and flourish, Dewar encouraged participants to pursue formal qualifications to bolster their expertise.

“The BPO sector is valued at something over $250USD billion dollars. So that’s about 580 billion FJD and it’s predicted to grow by at least six to 7 per cent over the next five years. So you’re a part of a globally significant competitive and growing industry sector of which Fiji is really becoming you know, right at the heart of, the other thing about it is that it’s also a highly skilled and specialized industry as well.”

Dewar explained that this would contribute to the growth of the BPO sector and its potential to generate 100,000 job opportunities in Fiji.