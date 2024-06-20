Body recovered from the Rewa River

A screenshot from the video posted on social media by Ana Leba [Source: Ana Leba/ Facebook]
A body has been recovered from the Rewa River.
In a live Facebook post, a woman describes how the body was recovered from waters near Nadali in Nausori.
The deceased was found by a group of men.
His body was brought to the river bank by these men on a bamboo raft.
Meanwhile, the discovery has also been confirmed by the police.
Police say Crime Scene Investigators and Officers from the Nausori Criminal Investigation are at the scene.
