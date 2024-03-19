Police probe body find

[File Photo]

A body of a 27-year-old man was found at Waisali Hill in Savusavu this morning.

Police say the victim’s taxi was found abandoned at Waisali Hill near the water source, and a search conducted around the area led to the discovery of the victim’s body further downhill.

As investigators are gathering more information to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death, the initial information gathered reveals that the victim failed to return home last night after driving his taxi.

Officers are still at the scene as investigation continues.