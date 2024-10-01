Big reveal over child exploitation material

The U.S. National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children received 3,638 suspected reports of child sexual exploitation material from Fiji last year.

Communications Minister, Manoa Kamikamica revealed this during his ministerial statement in parliament today.

He stresses on the urgent need for enhanced protective measures and international collaboration to address the growing issue of online child sexual abuse in the country.

Kamikamica says the national taskforce established by the coalition government this year has prioritized combating child pornography, now referred to as online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“I also urge parents, guardians, and communities to be vigilant about the images and videos of our children that we share online. It’s critical to avoid uploading pictures or videos of our children when they are not appropriately clothed. Once these images or videos are online, they can be exploited by perpetrators in unimaginable and harmful ways. Let’s work together to safeguard our children in both the physical and digital worlds.”

Kamikamica is also emphasizing the critical nature of this issue, stating that the taskforce is already engaging with U.S. National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children and the Fiji Police Force to provide necessary training to law enforcement in investigating cyber tip reports.

The taskforce is co-chaired by Kamikamica and the Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya who are working closely with law enforcement agencies, telecommunications providers, and international organizations to tackle the widespread exploitation occurring on digital platforms.