Association calls for mandatory drug testing

[File Photo]

The Fiji Minibus Association is requesting the Land Transport Authority to introduce a drug test at all their LTA Snap Checkpoints.

Viti Minibus Association Interim General Secretary Sakiusa Delai says, considering the increase in cases of drugs around the country, having drivers go for snap drug tests is crucial for the safety of passengers and motorists.

Delai claims drivers are found on our roads in possession of drugs, so it is, therefore, necessary to also have drug tests for the safety of passengers.

“The Minibus Industry, we would like to see and support a mandatory test on drugs for PSV drivers, so if you have a drug test and if you have a negative result, then you can get your PSV license, I think that is fair.”

Delai says some fatal accidents can be easily avoided if this is considered.

The Land Transport Authority continues to hear from Fijians about ways to keep our roads safe and reduce road accidents.