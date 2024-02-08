Another child allegedly assaulted, suspect in custody

Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody for allegedly assaulting one of her children.

The alleged incident happened in Nasinu yesterday.

Police say the suspect was arrested after a report was lodged against her.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands the woman was intoxicated when she allegedly committed the offense.

It’s believed the child sustained injuries.

The suspect is being held at the Valelevu Police Station.

This is the second incident recorded in a week where a child has allegedly been beaten by their parent.