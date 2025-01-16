AMA plans new collection centres

The Agro Marketing Authority of Fiji is set to establish new collection centres in key locations to improve the accessibility and efficiency of its services for local farmers.

Executive Chair, Jone Sovalawa has revealed plans to build a new centre in Dreketi, located between Dama, one of the AMA’s existing northern bases, and Savusavu.

He noted that this new centre would serve the entire Macuata province, helping streamline operations and support farmers in the region.

“Another area that we intend to build another collection centre is in Dobuilevu in Ra because it’s quite costly for the Ra and Ba farmers to come all the way from the west to Nausori.”



Agro Marketing Authority of Fiji Executive Chair, Jone Sovalawa

By establishing a collection centre in Ra, Sovalawa says the AMA aims to reduce these burdens and provide better support for farmers in the western part of the country.

Another key expansion is planned for Nadi, where the AMA intends to expand its existing office to accommodate the growing agricultural production in the area.

The expansion will help address the increasing demand for efficient collection and distribution services in the region.

These new collection centres are part of the AMA’s broader strategy to enhance agricultural infrastructure and support farmers across Fiji, ensuring their produce reaches the market more efficiently and cost-effectively.