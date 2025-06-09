AI threatens academic integrity, say officials

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

The Ministries of Health and Education are addressing growing concerns over students using AI-generated content for assignments, warning that this practice could undermine academic integrity and compromise professional competence.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledged AI’s potential as a valuable academic tool but stressed that it must not replace critical learning, particularly within the vital medical field.

This comes as educators, including medical lecturers at the Fiji National University, have specifically voiced their worries regarding the presence of AI-generated content in student submissions.

Dr Lalabalavu is urging future doctors and healthcare professionals to develop real-world competence that technology cannot replace.

“But if you rely mostly on AI, my advice to the medical students out there, it won’t help, it won’t help. It’ll just make you become a good doctor virtually.”

Dr. Lalabalavu is reminding students to use such platforms responsibly.

“So, as you graduate and go out into the field, you know you’re on your own. Yes, you may rely on AI to give you ideas and things like that, but at the end of the day, you as a real person will be doing a job.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they are reviewing the curriculum to address AI use in schools and universities.

“So one is to address the problem is to see that our resources, teachers, are taught and understand and very good to allow them to monitor such incidents.”

Radrodro adds this way teachers will be able to detect when AI is being misused in academic work.

