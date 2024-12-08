AI here to stay, lawyers need to adapt

High Court Judge Dane Tuiqereqere

High Court Judge Dane Tuiqereqere highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal system, sharing insights on both its potential benefits and challenges.

With AI technology rapidly evolving, Tuiqereqere emphasizes the need for the legal community, including lawyers and judges, to adapt to these changes to enhance, rather than undermine, justice.

Presenting at the Attorney General’s conference, Tuiqereqere acknowledges the significant strides AI has made in recent years, particularly through tools like ChatGPT, which are capable of drafting high-quality legal documents.

However, he was quick to stress that while AI can support legal professionals by handling repetitive tasks, it cannot replace the nuanced, human-centered aspects of the legal process.

“AI is here to stay, full stop. The challenge for the legal community, both lawyers and judges alike, is gaining a familiarity with the technology to ensure that it is correctly and responsibly used so as to improve the administration of justice, not undermine it.”

Beyond the potential for AI to assist lawyers, Tuiqereqere also explored the challenges AI poses to the legal system.

He points out the issue of liability when AI causes harm, referencing incidents such as self-driving car accidents.

While some experts have suggested granting legal personhood to AI, Tuiqereqere expresses doubt, noting that responsibility for AI-generated harm should likely lie with the user, creator, or manufacturer, not the AI itself.

Despite these challenges, Tuiqereqere acknowledges the significant benefits AI offers, particularly in improving the efficiency and accessibility of legal services.