AG makes presentation at World Court

Attorney General Graham Leung [left] with Fiji's Ambassador to the United Nations, Luke Dainivalu [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Attorney General Graham Leung has called on the International Court of Justice to declare that States that failure to act on climate change violates international law.

And while making his submission to the ICJ he also called on the World Court to affirm that states have a duty to prevent harm, protect human rights, and ensure a livable future for all.

While making the presentation on Wednesday, accompanied by Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Luke Dainivalu, Leung also said the impacts of climate change were threatening basic human rights, and Fiji’s submission argues that the countries responsible for the crisis should pay for the damage.

In response to the Court’s questions, Hon Leung posed his own: “Is it just that our people are forced to abandon their ancestral lands and heritage because of the inaction of those most responsible for climate change? Where else can Fiji seek justice for these serious human rights violations if not here?”



Attorney General Graham Leung [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Daunivalu highlighted the severe effects of climate change in Fiji, including the loss and damage already experienced and the ongoing efforts to build resilience.

He shared the harsh reality of climate relocation, explaining, “Entire villages have been uprooted from their traditional lands and moved to new locations, forcing whole communities to change their way of life.”

He urged the Court to hold accountable those responsible for the climate crisis.

“We must ensure that those who have caused this crisis take responsibility for stopping it and addressing its impacts.”