ACP Raikaci orders quick arrest of an officer

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci has directed the quick arrest of a Valelevu police officer following an alleged rape of a woman at the station’s single men’s barracks yesterday morning.

He confirmed that the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Crime Unit has been directed to investigate the alleged incident.

He says the suspect fled the scene after committing the alleged crime.

ACP Raikaci has directed that the investigation be expedited and the investigation file be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for independent legal advice as soon as possible.

He adds that progress on the investigation will be provided in due course as the investigation continues.

ACP Raikaci is acting in the absence of Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew, who is overseas for an official engagement.