Accident claims life of Nadi man

A 54-year-old man has died following an accident in Nadi last night.

Police say the victim was walking along the Lavusa Road in Nadi when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old man.

The victim was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In another accident yesterday, a woman and three children of Laselase in Sigatoka were treated and sent home after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in an accident along the Queens Road near Nabou.

The four were passengers in the vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man from Yadua Village in Sigatoka.

It is alleged the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road.

In another incident, this morning three people were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a head-on collision along the Queens Road on the Vatukarasa Bridge.

Police are now searching for the driver who allegedly fled the scene after the incident.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu says accidents continue to be of great concern.

The road death toll currently stands at 31 compared to nine for the same period last year.