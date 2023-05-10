Digicel Fiji launches test 5G network

Digicel staff at the launching the first 5G test in Suva today.

5G network is the future of connectivity.

Digicel Pacific Regional Chief Executive, Shally Jannif says this while launching the first 5G test in Suva today.

Jannif says 5G network offers faster and more reliable connectivity, quicker downloads and video streaming and more capacity, especially in crowded areas.

Chief Guest and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka welcomed the test launch, saying the 5G network opens up a wide range of opportunities for development across all sectors of the economy.

He adds 5G development will also speed up the digitalization of our national economy.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says the company is proud to be the first mobile operator in the country to test 5G network and contribute to Fiji as an advanced technological hub in the Pacific, excluding Australia and New Zealand.