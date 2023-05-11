5G benefits are endless: Gavoka

Having 5G network coverage puts Fiji on the map in terms of global telecom technology standards.

This was the view of Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka during the launch of Digicel Fiji’s first 5G test in Suva yesterday.

Gavoka says the benefits of a 5G network are far-reaching and promise faster internet speeds and more reliable connectivity.

“With 5G technology, we support a wider range of new applications, including autonomous vehicles, remote health care, and smart cities. These applications have the potential to transform the way we live and work, and I’m excited about what the near future holds.”



Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Digicel Pacific Chief Executive, Shally Jannif says following the 5G testing, the mobile operator will work with the government and its partners on a deployment plan.