$50 million invested in Wananavu Beach Resort

[Source : https://wananavubeachresort.com-fiji.com/]

Tourism in Rakiraki continues to grow as Rup Investments Limited has taken control of Wananavu Beach Resort.

Director Javeer Rup revealed this during the Fijian Tourism Expo that was underway in Nadi, saying they bought the resort in 2020.

He says they demolished the 35-room hotel.

Rup says their aim is to develop and provide a much larger resort offering to the area, while still maintaining and promoting that “real Fiji” charm and authenticity to all future guests.

“Currently looking at a stage 1 investment will be an estimated $50 million at 100 rooms, which will mean that Wananavu Beach Resort will become the largest hotel in this region of Fiji and will become a substantial benefit for the Ra Province as a whole.”

Rup says they are also excited to bring a substantial employment opportunity to the Rakiraki community and the surrounding Ra Province, with significant up-skilling and training to be provided to the region.

He says at this stage, they are looking at a completion date of 24 to 30 months.

Rup adds that the name Wananavu is a phrase that we all know and use.

Rup Investments currently employs around 1,000 staff across Fiji.

Rup Investments has also done property developments, such as Rups Mega Centre and Suva Point Apartments.