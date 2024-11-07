21-year-old man in custody following raid

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A 21-year-old man in Wairuku in Rakiraki is in custody following a raid at his home by police.

Police say they seized several clear plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana and clear plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

It says they also seized several mobile phones, syringes, equipment allegedly used for packing illicit substances, and local and foreign currencies believed to be from proceeds of crime.

Article continues after advertisement

The 21-year-old has been arrested alongside three other men aged 44, 24, and 18.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.