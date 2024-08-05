Zac Efron Speaks Out After Being Hospitalized for Pool Incident in Spain

Entertainment Tonight

Zac Efron is assuring fans that he’s fine after a recent health scare while on vacation in Spain.

After the Iron Claw actor was involved in an unspecified swimming incident that landed him in the hospital in Ibiza on Friday, Efron took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a health update and thank fans for their support.

Efron posted a shirtless photo of himself with his back on an exercise ball as he lifted dumbbell weights in the summer sun.

The outlet, citing a source, later updated its reporting to note that Efron was found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa and pulled him out of the water.

ET has reached out to Efron’s rep for comment.

This is far from the first time in recent years that Efron has had a frightening medical emergency. While promoting The Greatest Beer Run Ever in 2022, Efron told ET at the Toronto International Film Festival that he “almost died” after shattering his jaw in 2013. He also sustained a gash in the fall that required stitches.

Following the incident, rumors began to spread that he altered his face with surgery.