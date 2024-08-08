Vicky Kaushal wins IAA Brand Endorser of the Year Male Award

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The IAA (International Advertising Association) India Chapter hosted the 11th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards on Tuesday August 6 in Mumbai. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, whose recent release Bad Newz stormed the box office, while his dance moves to the track ‘Tauba Tauba’ became a rage, was presented with the IAA Brand Endorser Of The Year Male.

The evening saw a multitude of discussions that featured some of the biggest names in the industry of media and advertising. Responding post winning the award Vicky replied, “Firstly good evening everybody, I would like to thank all the jury members of the IAA to really honour me with this award. I just got to know that I am the 11th person to receive this award. So I am truly humbled and honoured, so thank you so much.”

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the historical saga Chhava. Directed by Laxman Utekar and also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film will see him essay the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.