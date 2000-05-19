US singer Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of his world tour

[ Source: ABC ]

US singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a London court after he was charged with a serious assault, clearing the way for his world tour to begin next month.

Brown has been charged with allegedly inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. He was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

Judge Baumgartner said Brown could continue with this tour, including several stops in the UK, but would have to pay the bail to guarantee his appearance in court.

The US singer was initially refused bail last week but was granted bail on Wednesday on the condition he pay four million pounds ($8.32 million) with a further one million pounds due in seven days.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said last week in Manchester Magistrates’ Court that Brown struck Diaw several times with a bottle and then punched and kicked him in an attack caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people.

American musician Omololu Akinlolu, 38, who performs under the name Hoody Baby and is a friend of Brown, has also been charged in the attack.

Both men were ordered to appear in court again on June 20.

Brown’s tour is due to kick off on June 8 in Amsterdam before starting North America shows in July.

The R&B star, who burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005, won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for F.A.M.E. and then earned his second in the same category for 11:11 (Deluxe) earlier this year.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester last week after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.

He was also required to surrender his passport, except when travelling for his tour.

