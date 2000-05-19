Universal’s new Epic Universe park challenges Disney in Florida

[ Source: Reuters ]

For decades, Universal Orlando Resort was a pit stop on a vacationer’s way to the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World.

Now, NBCUniversal owner Comcast (CMCSA.O), opens new tab aims to rewrite the travel itinerary with Epic Universe, a major new theme park in Central Florida set to open on Thursday.

An estimated $7 billion investment has doubled the resort’s size, adding 750 acres and populating it with familiar movie and game characters, which it owns or licenses. It features five themed worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How to Train Your Dragon-Isle of Berk; Celestial Park; and Dark Universe.

Epic Universe represents the largest investment Comcast has made in Universal’s theme parks since gaining control of the business in 2011. Analysts say it poses a heightened competitive threat to Walt Disney World, whose last major expansion was in 2019.

“This is the one part of the media ecosystem that is not vulnerable to screen-shifting. It’s still beloved as a thing to do with friends and family,” Comcast President Mike Cavanaugh told Reuters on Tuesday. “It would be silly not to be stepping on the gas.”

Comcast’s big investment in parks is one of six areas that will contribute to growth. The Experiences group is experimenting with new concepts, including the August launch of a permanent attraction in Las Vegas, Universal Horror Unleashed. It includes four haunted houses inspired by movies like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Exorcist: Believer.” A family-friendly regional park, Universal Kids Resort, debuts next year in Frisco, Texas, inspired by “Shrek,” “Minions” and SpongeBob SquarePants.

