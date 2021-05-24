Ukraine girl singing Frozen hit captures hearts

Frozen star Idina Menzel has tweeted a message of support to a young girl who sang the film’s anthem Let It Go while sheltering in a Ukraine basement.

A video showed the child, named Amelia, being cheered on by families also seeking refuge in the building.

The video was first posted on Facebook by Ukrainian Marta Smekhova and has since gone viral around the world.

Menzel tweeted: “We see you. We really see you,” alongside blue and yellow hearts, the Ukrainian flag colours.

The song’s composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez also posted a message addressed to “Little Girl with the beautiful voice”.