The Cure return to top of UK charts after 32 years

[Source: Reuters]

The Cure returned to the top of the UK charts after 32 years on Friday as their long-awaited album “Songs Of A Lost World” went to number one.

The British band released the record, their first studio album in 16 years, on Nov. 1.

It went on to outsell the rest of the top five in the UK albums chart combined, the Official Charts Company said.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album,” lead singer Robert Smith said.

He went on to thank “everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years”.

The Cure last topped the UK album charts in 1992 with “Wish”.

Their last studio album was “4:13 Dream”, released in 2008.

The group, who made their debut in the late 1970s and are known for their post-punk as well as darker melancholic tracks, had long teased a new album, with Smith revealing the “Songs of a Lost World” record title in 2022.