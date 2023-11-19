Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show due to heat after fan's death

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. singer Taylor Swift postponed her show on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro due to scorching heat, the day after the death of a fan who fell ill in the sweltering concert venue.

“The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Swift wrote on Instagram about two hours before she was to go on stage. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to, and always will, come first.”

Ana Clara Benevides, 23, became unwell at Nilton Santos stadium during Friday’s show, event organizer T4F (SHOW3.SA) wrote on Instagram. She died later in hospital. Her cause of death was not yet known and will be investigated, Rio’s state health service said.

Rio on Friday hit a record high of the heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, at 59.3 degrees Celsius (138.7 degrees Fahrenheit). On Saturday, the heat index peaked at 59.7 degrees Celsius (139.5).

Some 60,000 fans had gathered on Friday for Swift’s sell-out first concert at the open-air stadium, which is far from Rio’s breezy beaches in a hotter northern neighborhood.

Swift was also scheduled to perform in Rio on Sunday, followed by three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24 to 26. T4F said Saturday’s show was postponed to Monday.

During Friday’s concert, several fans fell ill, prompting Swift to interrupt her performance and request that the production team provide them water, videos showed.