Streep nearly wasn’t cast in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

It’s now virtually impossible to imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” without Meryl Streep’s bravura portrayal of icy fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, but the three-time Oscar winner almost didn’t land the part, the movie’s producer, Wendy Finerman, told the “Hollywood Gold” podcast.

Before 2006, when “The Devil Wears Prada” was released, Streep was acclaimed as a predominantly dramatic actress, known for her Oscar-winning performances in “Sophie’s Choice” and “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

She eventually received yet another Oscar nomination for her performance as Miranda Priestly, the editor who inspires terror in her employees, including her assistants, played by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

The character, first created by Lauren Weisberger in her 2003 novel of the same name, is widely acknowledged to have been inspired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.