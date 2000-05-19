Spike Lee and Denzel Washington back together after 18 years in Cannes film

[ Source: Reuters ]

Spike Lee recalled on Tuesday how he and Denzel Washington instantly picked up where they left off when filming their latest movie “Highest 2 Lowest”, almost 20 years after they last worked together.

“It was an 18-year gap between “Inside Man” and this film, but we were surprised because this was like it was yesterday. So we didn’t lose a step,” the U.S. director told journalists at the Cannes Film Festival, where his film premiered out of competition.

“Highest 2 Lowest”, an adaptation of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low”, marks the fifth time Lee and Washington have worked together.

Oscar-winning Washington, who received a surprise honorary Palme d’Or award ahead of Monday’s premiere, was not at the news conference as he flew back to the United States for the Broadway production of “Othello”.

“Highest 2 Lowest” also stars Ilfenesh Hadera and Jeffrey Wright, who is also in another Cannes film this year, “The Phoenician Scheme”.

Rapper A$AP Rocky, who has a role in the film too, walked the red carpet with partner Rihanna following the premiere, but did not attend Tuesday’s news conference.

