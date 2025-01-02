Ram Charan’s Game Changer trailer launch rescheduled for January 2

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The much-anticipated political action drama Game Changer, starring global star Ram Charan and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, is set to release its theatrical trailer on January 2 at 5.04 PM.

The trailer launch comes as a treat for fans, building up the excitement for the film’s theatrical debut just days later on January 10.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan plays a dual role, portraying both a tough bureaucrat and a noble character dedicated to societal welfare.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiara Advani stars alongside him in the lead role. The film also features a strong supporting cast including Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra.

The movie’s music is composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, Game Changer is slated for a multi-language release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Release Details

Game Changer is scheduled to hit theaters on January 10, with the Tamil version being released by SVC Aaditya Ram Movies and the Hindi release handled by AA Films’ Anil Thadani.

The film is expected to appeal to a wide audience across different language markets.