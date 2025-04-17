Nate Bargatze to host 2025 Emmy Awards

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Nate Bargatze, who has made a name for himself with a particular brand of family-friendly comedy, has a new gig as the host of the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Bargatze, made popular by comedy specials like “The Tennessee Kid” and “Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” will emcee the show that honors the best in television, set to take place in September, according to a news release.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a statement Wednesday.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said that Bargatze is “one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe.”

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast,” he added.

Bargatze is currently touring his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to sold-out audiences around the world. In 2024, Bargatze broke 20 total arena attendance records, according to the release.

Bargatze previously has experience hosting, having been a two-time “Saturday Night Live” host in 2023 and 2024.

He is also known for his Netflix and Amazon comedy specials, including his 2019 debut special “The Tennessee Kid” and his Grammy-nominated “The Greatest Average American” that debuted in 2021.

His third special “Nate Bargatze: Hello World” debuted on Amazon in 2023 and became one of the streamer’s most-streamed original comedy specials.

Bargatze also hosts an improv-centric podcast called “The Nateland Podcast” alongside his co-hosts Brian Bates, Aaron Weber, and Dusty Slay.

The 2025 Emmy Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

