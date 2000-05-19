Natalie Portman, John Krasinski go on nostalgic adventure with 'Fountain of Youth'

[ Source: Reuters ]

Director Guy Ritchie’s new action-adventure “Fountain of Youth” did not lead its stars Natalie Portman.

and John Krasinski to the source of immortality, but it did take them back to the movies they grew up watching.

The Hollywood stars play estranged siblings Charlotte and Luke, who put their differences aside to embark on a globe-trotting quest to locate the mythical spring that, according to legend, grants eternal youth to anyone drinking from it or bathing in it.

Making the movie was a “big nostalgia hit”, said Krasinski.

“This is one of those big adventure movies that made you want to be in the movies,” the 45-year-old actor and filmmaker said. “This is what I used to pretend to do. So to be in a movie that I used to pretend to be in with my brothers is totally surreal.”

The film draws inspiration from family favourites such as the “Indiana Jones” and “National Treasure” franchises, Portman said.

“This one has an amazing sibling rivalry at the centre, which is kind of a marked difference from “Indiana Jones”. But yes, of course all the adventure and the incredible locations and all of that imagination is definitely there,” the 43-year-old Oscar winner said.

