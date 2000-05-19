Mescal rejects comparison of new Cannes film with 'Brokeback Mountain'

Cast member Paul Mescal poses during a photocall for film "The History of Sound" [Source: Reuters]

Irish actor Paul Mescal rejected comparisons of his new period romance “The History of Sound” with gay cowboy classic “Brokeback Mountain” on Thursday, saying the only thing they had in common was the characters spend time together in a tent.

However, the couple gets separated when David gets drafted into World War I. After the war, they reunite to hike across Maine in search of oral tradition songs to record, with the adventure having a profound effect on both men later in life.

Variety described the new film as “‘Brokeback Mountain’ on sedatives” while The Guardian said it was “a quasi-Brokeback Mountain film whose tone is one of persistent mournful awe at its own sadness” and gave it two out of five stars.

Article continues after advertisement

Mescal rejected the comparisons as lazy and frustrating, saying the focus of his film, unlike Ang Lee’s 2006 Oscar winner, was a celebration of the characters’ love rather than repression.

South African director Oliver Hermanus, who was nominated for a BAFTA for “Living,” said that comparing his film with one that came out 20 years ago showed that there was a deficiency.

Mescal, who made a name for himself playing damaged characters in “All of Us Strangers” and “Aftersun” before his Hollywood turn in “Gladiator II,” said his attraction to such roles was based on instinct.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.