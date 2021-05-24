Megan Thee Stallion 'scared' of more gunshots after 2020 shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken publicly about being shot in both feet in June 2020.

In a new interview, she’s given her account of the night Tory Lanez allegedly shot her after a party in the Hollywood Hills.

She says during the incident, she felt “really scared” that she might be shot again, somewhere else in her body.

Megan, 27, made the comments in her first TV interview about what happened on the US TV network CBS.

Tory, 30, was arrested at the time and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He denies shooting Megan.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, describes an argument breaking out “because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go”.

Speaking to CBS anchor Gayle King, Megan said: “I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud… It shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

Megan initially told police she had injured her feet by stepping on broken glass after the party, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She told police she was “scared [Tory] was going to get in trouble”, but later alleged that he had shot her.

Megan posted on Instagram that she had been shot by Tory, but many of the tracks on his album, Daystar, claim he’s being framed.

The case is expected to go to trial on September 14, 2022. Tory Lanez faces up to 23 years in prison if convicted.