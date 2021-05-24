Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion 'scared' of more gunshots after 2020 shooting

| @BBCWorld
April 26, 2022 8:00 am
Rapper and Singer, Megan Thee Stallion. [Source: BBC News]

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken publicly about being shot in both feet in June 2020.

In a new interview, she’s given her account of the night Tory Lanez allegedly shot her after a party in the Hollywood Hills.

She says during the incident, she felt “really scared” that she might be shot again, somewhere else in her body.

Article continues after advertisement

Megan, 27, made the comments in her first TV interview about what happened on the US TV network CBS.

Tory, 30, was arrested at the time and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He denies shooting Megan.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, describes an argument breaking out “because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go”.

Speaking to CBS anchor Gayle King, Megan said: “I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud… It shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

Megan initially told police she had injured her feet by stepping on broken glass after the party, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She told police she was “scared [Tory] was going to get in trouble”, but later alleged that he had shot her.

Megan posted on Instagram that she had been shot by Tory, but many of the tracks on his album, Daystar, claim he’s being framed.

The case is expected to go to trial on September 14, 2022. Tory Lanez faces up to 23 years in prison if convicted.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.