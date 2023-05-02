MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

Jock Zonfrillo. [Source: Koimoi]

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo has passed away at the age of 46 in Australia’s Melbourne.

A statement from the chef’s family confirming his passing reads: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

The note continued, “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky. We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend.”

Article continues after advertisement

MasterChef Australia‘s Twitter account also issued a statement on Jock’s untimely demise. “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. MasterChef Australia will not air this week.”

Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, and philanthropist but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son, read the statement from MasterChef Australia on its Instagram page.

Talking about his rise as a chef, MasterChef Australia’s page stated that Jock’s love and passion for food saw him become one of the youngest culinary students to do an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel at just 15 years of age.

Notably, Jock’s Restaurant Orana was recognised with the coveted distinction of three hats in both 2019 and 2020 and he also received global accolades, accepting the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018.

In 2019, Jock was named as a judge on MasterChef Australia in which he “took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks”.

Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed, it read.